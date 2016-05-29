Semi hauling veggies overturns in Putnam County

A tractor trailer hauling 65,000 pounds of vegetables overturned in Putnam County on Sunday morning.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was being driven north by Omar Mohamed Osman, 35, of Amarillo, TX on State Route 65 around 7:40 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve at the railroad crossing near Road 7D.

Mr. Osman and his passenger Hared Hersi Ibrahim, 44, also of Texas were not injured in the crash.

