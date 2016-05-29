Couple sues Detroit police in shooting of 3 dogs in home

DETROIT (AP) - A couple has filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Police Department alleging officers unnecessarily fatally shot their three dogs while executing a search warrant.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by Nikita Smith and Kevin Thomas of Detroit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the deaths of the dogs.

The lawsuit alleges the dogs were shot after Smith told officers she would put them in the basement. But documents obtained by the couple's lawyer show the police officers said they forced their way inside after receiving no response and found "vicious" dogs inside and followed department procedure that stipulates they may shoot animals posing a threat.

Detroit spokesman John Roach and Detroit police told the Detroit News (http://detne.ws/27XTQ6A) they do not comment on pending litigation.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.