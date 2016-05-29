Driver, man in wheelchair on sidewalk killed in car crash

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit police say a man in a wheelchair on a sidewalk and a driver were killed when two cars collided on the city's west side.

Police say a female driver struck another car about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, sending that car up onto the sidewalk. The collision killed the 51-year-old driver of the second car and the unidentified man in the wheelchair.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, fled the scene but was later identified at a hospital, where she is in serious condition. A 5-year-old boy in the second vehicle is in stable condition at a hospital.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.