Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - May 29, 2016

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Councilman Mike Ferner sits down to discuss why Lake Erie should be declared "impaired."

Then, fresh off a 9,000 mile bicycle trek, former Sylvania teacher Alan Thompson joins Jerry to talk about his perimeter tour and efforts with Habitat for Humanity and Save the Children.

Plus, is there a link between traumatic childhood experiences and diseases later in life? Stacy Harper, executive director of ProMedica Foundation, and Julie Pratt, clinical director for Harbor Behavioral Health, talk about Trauma Informed Care.

