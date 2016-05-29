Authorities search lake for man who tried to rescue son

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Dive crews are searching a lake in southwestern Michigan for the body of a Kalamazoo man who jumped in to try to rescue his 15-year-old son.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas says the search on Gull Lake is now a recovery mission, because they presume the man has drowned. The search resumed about 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies say the teen started struggling while swimming and the man jumped in to help him about 2 p.m. Saturday. A second person jumped in and was able to assist the teen back to the pontoon boat.

When they turned to grab the father, he was gone.

The 15-year-old was taken to Borgess Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

This story corrects the undersheriff's first name to Paul.

