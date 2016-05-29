Man taken to hospital after Sunday afternoon shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police responded to a shooting at N. Detroit and Vance in central Toledo on Sunday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say there was a large disturbance in the street around 1:30 p.m. and one person was shot in the scuffle.

The victim is expected to be okay.

