Man taken to hospital after Sunday afternoon shooting

Toledo police responded to a shooting at N. Detroit and Vance in central Toledo on Sunday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say there was a large disturbance in the street around 1:30 p.m. and one person was shot in the scuffle.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.