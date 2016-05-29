LongHorn's 'Grill Us Hotline' helps those grilling out this Memorial Day

LongHorn Steakhouse is kicking off its fourth annual "Grill Us Hotline" this Memorial weekend.

Sunday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grill Masters will be on hand to take your calls.

“We understand the grilling process can be intimidating, and that’s why we’re here to help every step of the way,” said Jens Dahlmann, executive chef at LongHorn Steakhouse. “LongHorn Steakhouse will be open all weekend and we’d be happy to do the grilling if guests would rather leave that to us.”

Call 1-855-LH-GRILL (1-855-544-7455) for tips from a Grill Master this holiday weekend or text GRILL to 55702 to get expert grilling tips, recipes and how-to demonstration videos all summer long starting May 24 through Sept. 5. #GrillHero

To learn more about the "Grill Us Hotline," click here.

