Central Ohio man faces life for raping children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 55-year-old central Ohio man is facing a possible life prison sentence after being convicted of raping two girls as his girlfriend stood by and participated in some of the assaults.

The Franklin County prosecutor's office says a jury on Friday found Alberto Hernandez guilty of four counts of rape for the assaults on the girls, who were ages 8 and 13 at the time. He's scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

His 44-year-old girlfriend previously pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the attacks in 2014 and 2015. She's expected to get 10 years in prison when sentenced June 9.

Prosecutors say the children were known to the couple. Hernandez testified that he had no sexual contact with the girls.

