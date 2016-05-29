Sandusky woman arrested for injecting local veteran with fatal dose of cocaine

A Sandusky woman accused of injecting a local veteran with a fatal dose of cocaine is now behind bars.

According to the Sandusky Register, 29-year-old Candace Wilson was arrested Friday, May 27, 2016 for the overdose death of 45-year-old David Harris back on April 10, 2016.

Police say Wilson lied to hospital staff when she dropped Harris off at the emergency room, saying she had seen him being dragged across the road by two men and intervened. But upon further investigation police learned Wilson was not only with Harris at the time he took the fatal dose, she was also the one who gave him the drugs.

Wilson is now being held without bond at the Erie County Jail on a first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter and a second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.