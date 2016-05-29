Report: Cost of replacing Flint water pipes double estimates

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A report obtained by a newspaper says replacing water pipes due to the lead-tainted crisis in Flint could be at least twice the price of previous estimates.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/1TGtTPl ) that engineering company Rowe Professional Services told the state that the average cost for replacing a service water line through a completed pilot project was $7,500.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality previously estimated it would cost $4,000, but the company's report said costs could be higher if average permit fees of $2,400 per site are included.

Representatives of Flint Mayor Karen Weaver did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Gov. Rick Snyder's spokesman Ari Adler says Flint is charging "very large fees," while Weaver has said Flint needs more money for replacing pipes.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.