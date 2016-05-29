Fire causes damage to Orchard Avenue home

A south Toledo family is forced out of their home after it caught fire overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Orchard Avenue.

The family says they came home to heavy smoke from a fire on the second floor.

Fire crews quickly put the fire out, but heavy damage was sustained, with a hole being cut through the roof.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be brought on by electrical issues.

No injuries were reported.

