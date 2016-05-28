TPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound after central Toledo shooting

Toledo police are now investigating a shooting in central Toledo as a homicide.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Logan and Erie Street.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators are waiting to release the victim's name until family is notified.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

