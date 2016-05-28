Body found near Indiana border in Paulding County

The State Attorney General's Office is investigating after a body was found in the Maumee River near the Ohio/Indiana border in Paulding County Saturday.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the man was found about two miles from the border and had been in the water for sometime.

Little is being released about the man at this time, but police do say he was found wearing blue jeans and black zip up boots.

More information will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 419-399-3791.

