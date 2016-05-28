Farmer's Market flower sale happening this weekend

More than 100 vendors are showcasing thousands of flowers at the Toledo Farmer's Market this weekend (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Farmer’s Market is holding its annual flower sale this Memorial Day weekend.

More than 100 vendors are showcasing thousands of flowers at the market.

The sale also features perennial plants, heirlooms and vegetable seedlings.

In addition, dozens of local vendors are displaying produce, crafts and handmade goods.

The Boy Scouts are also on hand to help shoppers carry their purchases.

"It's just so exciting that people are excited to get out to their yard, buy local plants and put them in their yards, and start the growing season,” said Liz Bergman, with the Market.

The market will be open on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

