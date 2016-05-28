Woman dies after three-car crash in Williams County

A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Williams County Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened near the Village of Pioneer in Madison Township.

Troopers say a van being driven by Cole Weaver, 20, of Hudson, MI, was headed east on US 20 as was a car being driven by Sheila Sharp, 73, of Pioneer around 4:00 p.m.

That’s when Weaver’s van rear ended Sharp’s car, causing it to cross the center line and strike a pickup being driven by William Haviland, 52, that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Sharp’s car then went off the right side of the road and overturned. Weaver’s van also went off the right side of the road and struck a wire.

Both Weaver and Sharp were flown to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

Sharp later died at the hospital. Weaver is in stable condition.

Haviland and his passenger, Dale Armstrong, were uninjured.

