Firefighters battle house fire in Waterville, no injuries reported

A house fire in Waterville kept fire crews busy Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 4000 block of Harvest Court just before 4 p.m.

Fire Chief Patrick Wambo says the fire spread so quickly they struggled at one point to contain the blaze.

"When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the back of the house. Within 15 minutes, the fire had spread. We were able to go inside and make an interior attack, but as soon as the fire started to spread they moved out of the home," said Chief Wambo.

Fire officials say the homeowners were out of town when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

