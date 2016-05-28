12,000 players converge on Sylvania for massive soccer tourney

Sylvania is soccer central in the Midwest this Memorial Day weekend.

The Pacesetter Soccer Invitational is underway, attracting 340 teams from six states and Canada.

Twelve thousand players and their parents are attending the event.

The marketing group BIGfrontier says the tournament has a $3 million economic impact on the Greater Toledo area, filling up hotels, restaurants and bars.

Visitors are happy with the tournament.

"It's clean, well-organized and people are nice," said parent Melha Woods.

Players are also giving the tournament a thumbs up.

"The fields are good and so is the competition," said Caitlin Mohler.

"Because it's fun and I can have a good time with my family and friends," said Sydney Owens.

The tournament has been hosted for 13 years by the Pacesetter Soccer Club.

These are some of the best teams in the country, featuring 45 divisions with players ranging in age from eight to 17.

"The tournament recognition has grown year by year, both by the club's recognition as well as the event as a whole. Being in one location in Pacesetter Park is a big selling point," said tournament director Bob Lutz.

The tournament runs through Monday.

Free shuttle rides to Pacesetter Park are available from Southview High School.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.