11 hit by lightning in a Paris park; 8 of them children

PARIS (AP) - A Paris fire service spokesman says 11 people including eight children have been hit by lightning in a Paris park after a sudden spring storm overtook a child's birthday party.

The victims had sought shelter Saturday under a tree at Park Monceau, a popular weekend hangout for well-to-do families in Paris.

Spokesman Eric Moulin says six of those electrocuted were seriously injured, including four children and two adults - and four of them were in life-threatening condition. He said a further five people were slightly injured, including four children and another adult.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.