'Before I Die' wall comes to Toledo

An interactive art piece seen around the world has now come to Toledo!

The BEFORE I DIE I WANT TO wall is free and open to the pubic. It is a totally interactive display that provides chalk to passers-by to share what they want to do before they die.

The first BEFORE I DIE I WANT TO wall was put up in New Orleans by artist Candy Chang back in 2011 on an abandoned house.

Now, one is being put up here in Toledo. It will be located at 139 South Huron Street, directly across from the Erie Street Market. The wall opened Saturday, May 28 and will remain up until September 25.

The project is sponsored by the Toledo Area Oncology Nurses Society and supported by IBC Properties.

"People just come out and put whatever they want. You can see there's all kinds of things from buying a boat to going to Italy and being a mom. Something really cool," said Annette Hallett, event organizer.

