Drunk driver slams into utility pole, causes power outage

West Toledo residents without power after drunk driver slams into utility pole. (Source: WTOL)

Several hundreds of people are without power after a drunk driver slammed into a utility pole in west Toledo.

It happened on Matzinger Road Saturday. The driver lost control of their vehicle and was arrested shortly after.

Toledo police tell WTOL 11 the driver has been cited and is currently at the hospital being treated for minor injuries.

According to Toledo Edison's website, an estimated 100-500 people are experiencing a loss of power from the crash.

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while cleanup efforts continue.

