Overnight fire destroys Segur Ave. home

Toledo Fire is now investigating what caused a south Toledo home to go up in flames overnight.

It happened on Segur Avenue just before 1 a.m. Witnesses tell WTOL 11 Toledo police were initially called to the scene on reports of shots fired near Marion Street. Minutes later, a group of people were seen running toward the Segur home before it caught fire.

Fire crews were met with intense flames upon arrival. The home eventually collapsed, toppling over.

Toledo Fire says the home was not occupied at the time, but was up for rent.

Right now, it's unclear if the two incidents were connected.

