Beware: Summertime is scam season

This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and believe it or not that means scammers are looking to prey on you.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and Better Business Bureau want you to be aware of their game so you don't fall victim.

The first type of a scam is door-to-door home repair scams, where someone comes to your home offering a service.

"People pay them a deposit in advance, then they disappear. Or people pay them, they'll give an estimate, like we'll do your driveway for $40, and then when they're done they want $400. And you don't know what to do, you don't know how to get rid of them," said Dick Eppstein with the BBB.

Eppstein says to deal with local reputable companies that you know to avoid this scam.

Next are rental scams, where you see an ad online for a great deal and the alleged landlord is out of town so asks for money to secure the deal.

"Don't send any money until you have toured the place with the landlord. The landlord should be local, you should go through the place with the landlord, and you should know who you're dealing with," said Eppstein.

Then there's travel scams. Eppstein says for this one, you get online and find a deal from what you think is a legit website.

"But then when you arrive at your destination, the hotel or the timeshare, nobody knows who you're renting from, nobody has any record of you," said Eppstein.

Plus, all your information is now in the hands of someone else.

And finally, there are charitable solicitation scams.

In this scam people will solicit money for a weather related disaster by mail, email, or fax.

"You have to be careful who you give your money to because there are so many fakes. They're so many outfits that will try to get your money and nothing ever goes to the victim. they pocket it all," said Eppstein.

So remember this summer to be meticulous about who you spend your money with and do your homework.

The BBB says the IRS phone scam is still the most popular scam in our area right now.

For more information head to their website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

















Thanks,









Breelynn

Martin



News

Reporter

WTOL

11 - FOX 36



419.460.9177

(c)

bmartin@wtol.com



@BreelynnWTOL













