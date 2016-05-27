Website shows swim-ability of Ohio's beaches

The water crisis two years ago left some families uneasy about making a splash in places like Maumee Bay State Park (Source: WTOL)

Worried about taking a dip in Ohio water?

The Ohio EPA is making it easier to check water quality before you head out to your favorite spot.

The state's BeachGuard website has been designated as your go-to source for water quality information.

Before you even leave your house, you can check for health warnings at state park beaches and boat ramps, plus certain non-state and private beaches.

The water crisis two years ago left some families uneasy about making a splash in places like Maumee Bay State Park.

"We didn't really come around here last year either, we went to Michigan and lakes there instead," said Sarah Flores, who splashed in the water with son on Friday afternoon.

Flores says she'll use BeachGuard in the future.

"Love to check, check on things before coming out and seeing what's going on and seeing how the levels are," said Flores.

According to the Ohio EPA, there will be white signs posted at state park beaches and boat ramps to show what a potential algal bloom looks like. If necessary, warning signs or danger signs will also be posted to warn people when they shouldn't get into the water.

An orange warning sign means swimming and wading aren't recommended for children, the elderly, pregnant or nursing women, people who are sick, and pets.

A danger sign means everyone should avoid all contact.

