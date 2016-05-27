City of Oregon looking to develop a downtown area

Navarre Ave. has long been a busy strip, but it's never had a 'downtown' feel. (Source: WTOL)

It's rare when cities don’t have a downtown, but that’s the case for the City of Oregon, just east of Toledo.

Now city officials are beginning to wonder how they might develop a true downtown area.

For years, Navarre Ave. has been the closest thing Oregon has had to a downtown area.

Navarre has long been a busy strip, but it’s never had a ‘downtown’ feel.

Now city officials want to create a true core for the city.

The city is looking at streets along Navarre, including Isaac Streets Dr., Dustin Road and E. Harbor Drive as places to develop a new downtown.

It’s a brand new idea for the city, and one that officials hope will bring new jobs, new businesses and new places to live.

"The world changes each year. Home buyers and young people are looking for a very different living experience. They're looking for a bit more walkable space .We think we can offer those things here,” said Michael Beazley, the City Administrator in Oregon.



Even though downtown development is being talked about now, it is still in the early stages.

The city is looking at a timeline of 5-10 years.

