Americans hitting road in record numbers this Memorial Day

It's been a long wait for the unofficial start of summer but it's finally here.

And the great american road trip is back too.

AAA projects more than 38 million Americans will travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

Bobby Ringgold of Indianapolis, Indiana is going all over the place on his motorcycle.

"Going up to Niagra Falls, Plattsburg, New York. Coming into Vermont, going to South Port, Maine then Bar Harbor, Maine," said Bobby.

It is expected to be the second highest Memorial Day travel volume on record and the most since 2005.

"Hit fifteen states all together before we get back to Indiana," said Bobby.

This is all spurred by the lowest gas prices in more than a decade.

Seven hundred thousand more people will travel compared to last year.

"Just got back from a road trip out west so it's wonderful," said Kimberly Redner of West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Mary Gardner of Lexington, Kentucky agreed.

"Well, we're going to Canada. We may come back to Canada in a few months," said Mary.

Prices are at their lowest level in eleven years.

It's a perfect time to hit the road.

"I'm going to Warren, Michigan for my brother's 50th anniversary," said Arnie Hendricks.

Before heading out however, it's recommended you check the condition of your tires and battery.

AAA expects to rescue 350,000 motorists this weekend.

