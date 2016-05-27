Coast Guard on the lookout for unsafe boating this Memorial Day weekend

The Coast Guard will be doing their normal safety checks and looking out for unsafe boating this holiday weekend.

They say trouble is what they want boaters to avoid, and so they are requiring the proper safety equipment at all times.

"If you are going out always have a PFD (Personal flotation device), and signal devices as well, whether it be flares or signals. And always have a fire extinguisher,” said Ian Mclean, of the U.S. Coast Guard.

If you plan on swimming, be sure to choose your space wisely.

"When swimming, try to use designated swimming area. Not in the middle of the lake or channel. Lakes and rivers have currents and weather can pop up. And you don’t know the current until you are out there,” said Mclean.

He says while it’s not illegal to drink and be on a boat, it is illegal to drink alcohol and operate a boat.

“It’s the same law as driving a car, Blood Alcohol Content of .08. So we're out there we're looking for them at all times,” said Mclean.

The Coast Guard does recommend you use the “buddy system” and not swim alone.

They say you can never be too careful when dealing with lakes and rivers.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.