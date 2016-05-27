Detroit Metro not as bad as other airports when it comes to wait times

Agents at Detroit Metro say it takes about 20 minutes on average to get through the security checkpoints (Source: WTOL)

It’s been a rough week for the TSA.

TSA agents are under the national spotlight and the director was recently removed from his position due to mismanagement, following complaints about unacceptably long lines.

But how are TSA agents at Detroit Metro Airport doing and what are they doing to make sure your holiday trip is a smooth one?

There are big changes happening at the airport, including the hiring of new agents, to make sure waits at the TSA security checkpoint lines go just a little bit faster.

"We've hired 48 additional officers. We've approved additional officers to cover the peak volume. We are working on utilizing our K9 resources, our bomb sniffing dogs," said Steve Lorincz, Federal Security Director at Detroit Metro Airport.

Agents at Detroit Metro say it takes about 20 minutes on average to get through the security checkpoints.

That’s much better than people trying to fly out of Chicago.

Last week airports in Chicago recommend travelers arrive three hours early.

That’s not the case at Detroit Metro.

"This is a good morning to travel,” said Barb Cartrette who was traveling with her daughters.

Barb and her daughters were waiting for a flight to Savannah, Georgia on Friday.

Barb’s 11-year-old daughter had good advice on how to beat boredom during long waits.

"Pack light and bring stuff to entertain you while you're flying,” said Abby. “I brought a book and then some coloring books.”

If you want to beat the lines, avoid certain flights.

At Detroit Metro it means steering clear of flights between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. it's the busiest time of day for TSA screenings.

"It's hit or miss you never know. The idea is get here early to avoid any kind of lines or frustrations,” said traveler Chris Kuhlman. “The instant the crowds show up it's going to be a hassle."

A new pilot program between the TSA and Delta in Atlanta could soon fix the wait time problems.

It allows travelers to place their luggage on bins that will automatically move onto conveyor rollers.

That would allow travelers to jump ahead of the person in front of them who may not be moving fast enough.

"If the pilot results are positive which we hope they will be they will look at future roll outs across the country," said Steve Lorincz.

It’s one way the TSA agents in Detroit are working to keep the line moving and travelers free of complaints.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.