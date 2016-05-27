Kayaking on Maumee coming to Farnsworth Metropark

The fees are $10 an hour for a single kayak and $15 an hour for a double (Source: WTOL)

It's going to be a beautiful holiday weekend and the Metroparks of Toledo and River Lures in Grand Rapids are encouraging folks to get out on the Maumee River.

Farnsworth Metropark on the Maumee River in Waterville will open a kayak concession for the first time on Saturday.

River Lures will be renting single and tandem kayaks for use on the river, as well as power-assisted bicycles for use on the Towpath Trail.

Kayaks can be rented by the hour to paddle around Missionary Island or for a downriver trip from Farnsworth Metropark to the I-475 bridge at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee, with return transportation provided.

The Kayak rental will be open for the holiday weekend from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

"More people are finally getting hip to this river and why it's so much fun and just get away from hectic stuff get away from you hectic life and be a kid again," said Paul Ferow with River Lures.

The fees are $10 an hour for a single kayak and $15 an hour for a double.

E-bike rentals are $10 an hour as well.

