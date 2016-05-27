Hayes Center hosts 2-day Memorial Day weekend event

As you celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with friends and family, the folks in Fremont have something extra special to celebrate.

This Memorial Day Weekend marks the Centennial for the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum, and the official of a $1.5 million renovation project.

The project was the largest fundraising campaign held in the Center's history. Every standing exhibit has been removed as a brand new modern display was installed.

Kristina Smith, Marketing and Communications Director of the Hayes Center, says the new exhibit was designed to progress visitors through Rutherford B. Hayes' political career with pictures, artifacts, interactive displays and political cartoons.



"A more modern way. We use bigger, bolder images. We have some interactive components." said Smith. "It's just a way of showing the artifacts in a way that is more relating to people and kind of gives them a better context for the time that Rutherford and Lucy lived and the things that we did."

Nearly 200 Hayes descendants from all over the country will be on hand.

Many were aware of their historical heritage, but now feel more of a connection after visiting the Hayes home and seeing the new museum.



"It's rather humbling actually to find out the heritage and the greatness that came before us." said Steve Clark, who is the great, great grandson of Hayes. "We kind of just take our little lives for gr anted, but to see where we came from and how we got here is really really interesting."



A ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated museum will be held at 9 A.M. Saturday.

At least 1,100 members of the Ohio State Marching band will make their way through Fremont, ending at Spiegel Grove with a concert. And a Marine Brass Quintet will play later in the day.

On Sunday, The Centennial Ceremony will be held at 1 P.M. with keynote speaker Cookie Roberts of NPR and ABC News, followed by a barbecue.

All of these events are in celebration of President Hayes' accomplishments and the fact that the Museum and Library were the first of its kind in the Country.

"We are America's first Presidential Library, we were the forerunner for the presidential library system." said Smith. "So, we are the first ones to celebrate a centennial. Our staff has been working on this for about 3 years and we're just so excited that it's all coming together."

