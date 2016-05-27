Toledo cemetery getting World Trade Center beam as centerpiece for 911 memorial

Ground was broken on Friday in Sylvania at Toledo Memorial Park for a monument named 'The 911 First Responder Last Call Memorial (Source: WTOL)

It's a memorable piece of history that will have a permanent home in Northwest Ohio.

Ground was broken on Friday in Sylvania at Toledo Memorial Park for a monument named 'The 911 First Responder Last Call Memorial.'

The centerpiece will be a 13,000 pound beam from the World Trade Center.

It will also include a granite dedication walk where you can thank or memorialize a loved one.

The park landed the beam after a massive letter writing campaign.

It's one of the last being made available by the New York Port Authority.

"It was not an easy task to do. It was about a three and a half year process so when we finally got approved for it we were very excited," said Jeff Clegg of the park.

Four hundred and eleven responders died in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

The memorial will honor them as well as local responders who have died in the line of duty.

"I think this will be a beautiful memorial and we'll have people from all around the state coming to see this. This is really going to be something and a lot of the firefighters and police officers will come out here for some solitude and peace just to reflect on what's happened," said Sylvania Township Fire Chief Jeff Kowalski.

Toledo Memorial Park is accepting donations to help fund the memorial.

Anyone interested in a paver walk memorial or donation should contact the cemetery.

The memorial will be finished and dedicated later this summer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.