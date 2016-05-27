OSHP prepared for increased holiday traffic in new construction zones

Local ODOT leaders say this is the biggest construction season in its history, and it is just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Traffic could be heavy in many locations but the real problem areas are the two big detours that are only a few days old.

“We're definitely stepping it up another notch this weekend,” said Lt. William Bowers, Toledo Commander for the Ohio Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is expecting traffic this Memorial Day weekend to be considerably heavier than in years past.

And it's not just because of the uptick from holiday travelers, but from the two major construction zones and the brand new detours that have been set up this week.

Two exit ramps are closed at I-75 and 475 in Perrysburg and I-75 North is closed at I-280, with that traffic forced to follow the detour onto 280 south.

Since Thursday night, the Highway Patrol has increased the number of troopers on the highways and are targeting drivers not wearing seat belts. Troopers are also targeting anyone who appears to be driving while intoxicated.

“It's been proven that seat belts save lives. We know it's been proven that impaired drivers kill people," said Lt. Bowers.

Friday, two tractor trailers crashed in Wood County on I-75 northbound, just before I-475, closing one lane.

That lane has sense reopened, but it is an example of what could happen during the holiday weekend.

