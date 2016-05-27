FBI investigate robbery at Citizens Bank on west Alexis

Police responded to a bank robbery in west Toledo.

It happened around 4:00 P.M. at the Citizens Bank on W. Alexis.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money from tellers, before he fled the scene on foot.

It is unclear how much money the thief got away with.

Police believe the man is in his mid 50s and is described as six feet tall, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and white ball cap, with a long sleeve dark shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

