Rash of pizza driver robberies has one company thinking proactively

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Multiple pizza delivery drivers have been robbed at gunpoint in Toledo recently.

Toledo police are investigating 8 of in just 10 days.

One company, Oasis Restaurants prepares their delivery drivers so they don't become the next victim.

Oasis has 7 locations form Bowling Green to Sylvania and delivers everywhere in between.

Before drivers ever walk out the doors operators at the call center let them know exactly what they are getting into and where they are going.

Brian Roush with Oasis says they keep an eye on the news and crime logs and relays that to delivery drivers.

"We are able to see those situations and call that store and say hey we see this block could be an opportunity so let's be cautious and make sure the driver is aware of that situation," said Roush.

Other ways they try not to become part of the rising statistic is by sending drivers to deliveries with only $20 cash.

And the restaurant has a policy of not delivering to neighborhoods they have had problems in after dark.

"We have 400 employees and there are 400 families behind them that we don't want to d rop the ball and not make it an unsafe environment," said Roush.

