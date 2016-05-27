Man walking across U.S. passes through Toledo

A Virginia man is walking with a purpose, and he came through Toledo on Friday.

Leroy Bailey is walking the perimeter of the United States to raise awareness and money for the homeless, in particular, homeless veterans.

He's walked more than 8,000 miles with two American flags and some necessities. He started the journey in June of 2014.

"I get tired of people always telling me that these people don't deserve help. They are all alcoholics and drug addicts. You know that's people that don't know the homeless people. Not all homeless people are drug addicts and alcoholics. A lot of them have their other thing going on and are down on their luck," said Bailey.

From Toledo, Bailey will go northeast to Maine and then back down the coast to his home in Virginia.

He hopes to finish his trip by the end of the year.

