Ohio bill making cruelty to animals a felony heading to governor's desk

Ohio's legislature just passed a bill that carries harsher penalties for people who abuse their pets in Ohio.

House Bill 60 makes cruelty to pets a felony and carries a sentence of six months to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

It includes causing physical harm to a pet and also depriving them of food, water and shelter.

Dr. Timothy Mason of Lewis Animal Hospital says the bill is a long-time coming.

"We as a society that value our pets, people who view their pets as family members and we need to have a level of protection for them and we need to have stiff penalties to act as a deterrent," said Dr. Mason.

House Bill 60 also requires the state to provide resources to help veterinarians spot situations where owners use their pets to get opioids.

"It does happen. You know, I'd like to think that it wouldn't happen but it does happen. It's something we have to consider, considering the on-going opiate epidemic," said Dr. Mason.

Dr. Mason says the bill as a whole can also serve as an intervention, as experts say many who abuse people, started by abusing animals.

The bill now goes to the governor's desk.

WTOL 11 checked with a spokesman in the governor's office who says the governor is expected to receive a number of bills passed this week by lawmakers and will review them all carefully before signing.

