Lucas Co.Sheriff's Office warn residents of phone scam

The Lucas County sheriff’s office are urging residents to watch out for someone posing as an officer.

The poser has been calling residents and advising them that there are warrants for their arrest.

The scammer tells them the warrant can be removed if a payment is made by through a money transfer or providing their credit card information.

The Sheriff’s office says they will never contact a person to inform them of a warrant for their arrest or ask for a payment over the phone.

Remember to never provide your social security numbers to any one you do not know.

