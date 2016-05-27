TFD promotes three during annual ceremony

Three firemen were promoted within the Toledo Fire Department during a promotion ceremony Friday, but Chief Luis Santiago says it's those who stand behind them that deserve the credit.

Tears ran down Jackie Frisch's face as she watched her husband receive the recognition he worked years to achieve. Aaron Frisch became Lieutenant Aaron Frisch.

"There has never been a day that he has come home from his job with a smile on his face and said 'I love my job.' So for us it is watching my husband be who he was born to be and use his talents to serve the city," said Jackie.

Chief Santiago says it's spouses like Jackie and their children who deserve recognition for their support through the grueling process of moving up in ranks.

"If you don't have the family support through the preparation phase and tests, and waiting to see if you will get promoted, if you don't have that network around you that is willing to unconditionally support you, it would make it difficult if not impossible," said Chief Sanitago.

Promotions to Lieutenant and Captain happen every year, but you don't see them often.

John Kaminski was promoted to Deputy Chief, and is now a part of the department's senior staff.

He says he is looking forward to working with fellow firefighters in field operations.

"Another goal of mine is to get out there talk to those people and see what we can do to work together to better the future of the fire department," said Deputy Chief Kaminski.

Sharyl Close, a 24-year veteran of the department, also became a captain.

