Woman hit by car, killed while crossing street in west Toledo identified

A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

Police were called to Alexis and Lewis in west Toledo around 5:20 a.m. after Anastasia Kusz, 30, tried to cross the street and was hit. Police say she was not using a crosswalk.

Kusz hit the car's windshield and was thrown several feet. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle is okay, but two passengers, a 35-year-old man and an 8-year-old, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

