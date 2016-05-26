Maritime Academy remembers Tyler McIntoush at graduation

Seniors from Maritime Academy of Toledo celebrated a big day.

Students had their chance to walk across the stage and get their diploma. But for one family, the experience was different because their student never made it to the ceremony.

"It just hurts that he can't be here with them now," said Oleen Clinton, mother of Tyler McIntoush.

Her 16-year-old son was shot and killed back in 2014 and nearly two years later, no one has been charged with the crime.

"It hurts so bad to lose a child at 16 and to continue to go on. It's unimaginable pain," said Clinton.

Her son was a student at the academy, and would have graduated at the ceremony with his friends. Friends who are also still struggling to move forward, especially one, who was with him moments before his death.

"It is extra special, but it don't feel how it's supposed to feel," said friend Ashley Stewart.

Though bittersweet, the graduation pushed on and even took time to remember Tyler with a moment of silence and presenting his mom with his diploma.

"Given this situation, it's good to just remember the memories that we have with him," said Principal of the academy Aaron Lusk.

"It makes me happy. I'm very, very, very proud to receive me son's diploma, but at the same time, like I said, it hurts that it's not him receiving his diploma," said Clinton.

His mom says it was a struggle to prepare for this day, as she had a lot of mixed feelings. But still, she is honored and gracious to be apart of this significant moment.

"It's as significant as his birth, and his death. This is just one more memory I'll have," said Clinton.

This case is not closed. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

