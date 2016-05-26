Residents share thoughts on new Secor Road project with leaders

For the first time Thursday, members of the community were given the chance to share with project leaders how they feel about the Secor Road expansion plan.

The gym at Ottawa Hills Elementary School was packed, and people jumped at the chance to ask questions and give opinions.

Doug Stephens, Toledo Engineering Services, says the goal of the project is to widen Secor Road between Kenwood and Bancroft and add two roundabouts. He says the road now is nine feet wide and typical roads are 12 feet wide.

"It does cause a lot of accidents. The intersection of Kenwood and Secor is the 12th worse intersection in our region, the 18th worst intersection in our region is Bancroft and Secor," said Stephens.

First, project leaders ran through a presentation, then people's hands went right up.

A popular crowd suggestion was changing the existing four lanes to three lanes, with a center lane. That's opposed to the project leaders' suggestion to create five lanes.

Others who live right on Secor say they're worried roundabouts will make it harder to get out of the driveway.

"We already find there is not a great deal of time between the onslaught of herds of cars that head down our street," said Laura Pajella.

Stephens says details of the project are up for discussion, except the roundabouts. He says a federal gr ant is dependent on them.

"Those funds are 80 percent of the construction cost and 80 percent of any right-of-way costs we incur on the project," said Stephens.

The City of Toledo and Village of Ottawa Hills will share a cost of $2.11 million.

Leaders say more meetings are to come.

