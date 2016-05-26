TPS board, TFT approve one-year contract

The Toledo Federation of Teachers and Toledo School Board have agreed on a new one year contract.

It calls for a two percent raise in July and a three percent raise in January, 2017.

TPS school board president Bob Vasquez says the one year contract is essentially in place to buy time to work out issues within the district.

“What it does is allows us to go back and talk collaboratively about whatever issues might be outstanding so that we can make it an even a better district and also because we’re going to have completion of a comprehensive study at this point," said Toledo Public School Board President Bob Vasquez.

The teachers union gave a thumbs up at the Stranahan Theater.

Both sides had hoped to wrap up contract negotiations by the end of the school year and they did.

“We’re satisfied with the terms we agreed to. More importantly we see this as an opportunity to move forward with the school board, the district and administration to create learning conditions for students," said TFT Union President Kevin Dalton.

Contracts for two other TPS unions are expected to be voted on soon.

