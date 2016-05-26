Toledo senior citizen named top volunteer in Ohio

A Toledo senior was recognized Thursday as the best senior volunteer in the state of Ohio.

Gerry Tremblay won top honors at Medical Mutual's Outstanding Senior Volunteer Statewide Awards.

Gerry has dedicated more than 3,600 volunteer hours to help seniors remain safe and healthy.

His volunteer activities have assisted both the Toledo Police and Toledo Fire Departments in protecting seniors.

Gerry has also worked worked for a program that provides emergency use cell phones to older adults.

