Sandusky Co. Park District receives grant to perform study

Those of you looking for a nice place to take your bike or go for a walk, Sandusky County wants to appeal to you with their new trail system.

The Sandusky County Parks District has received a gr ant to begin looking into expanding their stretch of the North Coast Inland Trail to bring bikers and walkers to more key locations in the area.

The $50,000 gr ant from the Local Government Innovation Fund will allow the County to perform a feasibility study on adding connections and stops to their county wide bike path.

Some locations to incorporate will be Terra State Community College, The Hayes Presidential Museum and the businesses along State Route 53.

The purpose will be to find ways to get bikers and walkers off of the path and into Fremont.

Andrew Brown, Director of the Sandusky County Park District says the study needs to be done to update the current 15 year old County bike plan.

"It's time to update that and get some public input, and really get an idea of what the public wants from their trail. An important part of what they do now is for health. Back then it was more about getting from one place to another, and now it's so much more about health and wellness and entertainment," said Brown.

After the study is finished this year, the parks district will begin applying for State and Federal gr ants next Spring.

