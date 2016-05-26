Jackson Park in Fostoria receives full renovation thanks to volunteers

A follow up to a story WTOL brought you a few weeks ago, as a nonprofit in Fostoria is working to improve their town one project at a time.

Two weeks ago, Jackson Park looked about the same that it had for the last few years, completely dilapidated. But, now the difference is night and day after a group of volunteers took a day to give this park a new life.

The park had fallen into severe disrepair, as all metal equipment had completely rusted, the playground area riddled with holes, and the pavilion roof was all but gone.

Now, the park is filled with vibrant color as all the metal has been painted, the playground is filled with rubberized mulch and the pavilion looks brand new with a paint job and new roof.

75 volunteers worked for more than eight hours yesterday to do the work, and residents are thrilled with the results.

"Oh, I am just flabbergasted. I can't believe how beautiful it is. We live just down the road, so I don't have to go all the way across town anymore, i can just get down here and they can play," said Tina Gerritsen, who says she never considered taking her grandchildren to Jackson park before the renovations.

The event was coordinated by Paint the Town Fostoria, but they organization fell short of their $10,000 fundraising goal. The group had to finish the project with nearly $2,000 in credit.

They're still asking for donations to help payoff that debt before they choose a new project to tackle.



To help donate, you can send payments to the Paint the Town Foundation at 820 Sandusky St., Fostoria, OH 44830.



For more information you can visit their Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.