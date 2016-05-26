Property dispute pits neighbors vs. developer near Van Buren

A big dispute is underway in Hancock County, as people living in an Allen Township neighborhood are fuming over a new subdivision.

The neighbors near Van Buren called WTOL, saying they were being bullied by the developer. But he told us the residents have been bullying him.

Hilltop Manor is just off of County Road 220, north of Findlay. There are just five homeowners there but they're very protective of their private road.

Rose DeVore, a resident, said, “We’re supposed to love our neighbors as our self. And that isn't happening up here.”

Another homeowner, Jim Goralske, added, “I mean it's been an expense. It's been a worry. It's been a headache.”

The homeowners are angry that down a gravel road, is a new subdivision under construction called Buckeye Ridge.

The land was purchased by surveyor Dana Parsell. They say he has bullied them into removing mailboxes, their weight limit signs, and plum trees from the 40 foot easement that Parsell uses to access his land.

The easement has been in place since the original homes were built but they took him to court.

“We were challenging the fact that he could come on our property, which we owned, we maintained, and we paid taxes and do as he pleased,” said Goralske.

He also claimed Parsell was, “Just doing it for spite. Because we bucked him.” But a Hancock County judge upheld Parsell's rights to the easement and so did an appeals court.

DeVore had to take down sentimental light poles that her late husband made.

“And this, this hurts that I had to remove them and move them back when they don't even use this, said DeVore.

She says she has another problem. She said she has been told to take down several trees here in her woods that lie in the easement.

She has already taken some of them down. She doesn't want to lose any more or have to pay and more money to do it.

Dana Parsell said he made several offers to work with the neighbors but they said ‘no.’

“There is no way I was ever going to give up my rights because of a bully. So because of that we pushed forward. It cost in the tune of $30,000 to defend this but it was worth every penny," said Parsell.

Parsell said the judges' rulings, not him, are what actually demands they clear the easement. He also said they have been given plenty of time to do it.

When asked if there was anything he could have done differently to make this situation not get so ugly, Parsell said, “It's a great question. I think about that a lot. I just want to follow the order and you know I'd love to see the fact that we would get along but I just, I know these people enough to know that's probably not true.”

Parsell intends to live in the first house he is building.

It doesn’t look like government leaders have any plans to smooth this over.

The Hancock Regional Planning Commission said they won't talk about anything involving the court cases. Also, none of the Allen Township trustees have returned our calls.

