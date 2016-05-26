OH Senate approves bill to protect lead poisoning in your drinking water

Ohio is one step closer to protecting you from lead contamination in your water.

House Bill 512 came out of a lead water crisis in Sebring, not far from Canton. And now both sides of the state legislature have decided something

had to be done to better warn people.

WTOL told you last week that the state House approved the bill in a 96 to nothing vote.

Wednesday, the Senate gave unanimous approval. The bill now goes to the Governor for his signature.

The biggest part of the bill has to do with notification. When lead is detected during a water test, public water systems currently have 30 days to notify the homeowner. Many health officials and legislators think that is way too long.

This bill shortens that, making them warn you within two business days, giving you much more timely notice.

Additionally, the Ohio EPA will be allowed to step in and notify you if the new deadline is not met. EPA could also put an administrative penalty on the water system that's not cooperating.

Also as part of the bill, those water systems will have only 30 days, not 60, after a positive lead test, to launch an in-depth public education campaign.

A Governor's office spokesperson said they first introduced this legislation so the Governor will sign it. But they said it could be several more days until he receives it from the legislature.



