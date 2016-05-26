Cancer patient becomes honorary pilot for the day

The 180th Fighter Wing hosted its first-ever Pilot for a Day Thursday.

Ashleigh Hunt, 22, is a native of Whitehouse who has been battling cancer since the age of 19.

She was sworn in as an honorary second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

It's was a surprise by the 180th fighter wing to Hunt because she's been battling osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

"It's really incredible what they are doing right now," said Hunt.

Ashleigh was able to crew and launch an F-16, conduct basic pilot survival and complete parachute training.

"It's giving me a little pep in my step. It's amazing I mean I've never done this and I never had the thought of going into the military but for them to do all of this makes me feel apart of the family," said Hunt.

The 180th fighter wing is hoping they can inspire Ashleigh to keep up her fight against cancer.

