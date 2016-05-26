Teen accused of stabbing family goes before judge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen accused of stabbing family goes before judge

(WTOL) -

A teen accused of stabbing a family went before a judge Thursday. 

Devonte Brown has been charged with murder and faces life in prison without a chance of parole. 

Police say Brown stabbed his ex-girlfriend, her brother and their mom.

Brown's ex-girlfriend Joselyn Jones and her brother Johnny both died from their injuries.

Thursday, Brown's case was continued. He is expected to be back in court next Friday.

