New idea lab makes it's debut at the Imagination Station

A new idea lab at the Imagination Station is giving people the chance to create a new gadget.

The new exhibit allows visitors to step inside a world of science, at engineering and design.

The Idea Lab will allow guests to experience eight, hands on activities anytime imagination station is open.

It also includes a tinkering space, where you will be able to decide to take a few minutes or a few hours on an activity, designed to use your imagination and learn the process of bringing a new idea to life.

“It's designing, and creating something and finding out it doesn't work quite like you want it to and you have to make a change make a couple new one's until it works like you want it to,” said Carl Nelson of the imagination Station.



The New exhibit will cost a little more than $1 million and will officially open on Friday.

