Ohio lawmakers near vote on speeding up lead-water alerts

By The Associated Press
Ohio is moving closer to forcing public water systems to alert residents within two days after lead is found at the tap.

It's a key part of an overhaul rolled out by Ohio Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) administration to change how the state and its cities deal with lead in drinking water.

The two-day notification would be a major switch from current federal rules that give water plants 60 days to notify all residents.

But a water industry group is among those saying the proposed deadline is too short.

The head of the Ohio Water Utility Council says it could distract water operators at a time when they should be focused on the lead problem.

He'd rather see a five-day deadline.

State lawmakers could vote on the proposal this week.

